Joann A. Kasik (Kohlenberg), 79, longtime resident of Dubuque, IA passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Clarence Care Center, Clarence, IA. Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd. where friends may greet the family from 4:00 p.m. until time of services.
Joann was born on September 12, 1940 in Bellevue, IA to Lawrence and Arlene Kohlenberg. She graduated from Bellevue Public High School, attended Wartburg College where she was a first soprano on the choir. Joann worked at local 150 Dubuque Packing CO Union and in the printing business as a designer for over 30 years. As a teenager, her accomplishments included showing the Reserve Grand Champion Herford at the Iowa State Fair and being on numerous championship Tug-O-War teams at the Dubuque County Fairs.
Joann was a proud and loving mother of her two sons: Scott Kasik of Mechanicsville, IA and Phil Kasik of Dubuque, IA. She was a devoted mother who loved nothing more than attending her son’s sporting events, where she was awarded with “the fam of the year” in 1981. She was also the proud and loving grandmother of her grandchildren; Scout, Cortlyn and Averee. She loved good food, was a fantastic cook and in her spare time she enjoyed flower gardening, reading and football. Joann will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile, quick wit and kindness.
Joann is survived by her sons Scott Kasik and his 3 children Scout, Cortlyn and Averee and Phil Kasik; her brother Lynn (Eileen) Kohlenberg; her sister Jeanette (Jim) Jamieson; her nephew Chad (Meghan) Kohlenberg and their 3 children and her cousins Carol Schardt, Marge Felderman and Sarah Thorn.
She was preceded in death byyyyyyyy her parents Lawrence and Arlene.
