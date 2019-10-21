Joann A. Kasik (Kohlenberg), 79

Today

Showers in the morning then continued cloudy and windy in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.