Joan M. (Chambers) Kilburg, 66, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. A visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue and again Tuesday morning from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Joan was born June 4, 1953 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Orval and Gertrude (Jepsen) Chambers. She went to school in Goose Lake and worked at Clinton County Care for many years. Joan married James Kilburg on August 16, 1986 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She was very active in the American Legion Auxiliary, Bellevue Heritage Days, and Iowa National Guard Women’s Club. Joan enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with her husband. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her husband, Jim; a step-son, Michael Kilburg, a step-grandson, Nathan Kilburg; siblings, Michael (Paula) Chambers, Jane Chambers, June (Russ) Mielke, and Judy (Rob) Solon; brothers and sisters in-law, Wayne (Kathy) Kilburg, John (Deanna) Kilburg, and Jean Ann Permison; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother in-law, Ed and Marie Kilburg; and a nephew, Doug Kilburg.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Jackson County in Joan’s memory.
