Jessica Kay Theisen, 44, of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Bellevue, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.  Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Saturday, February 18, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue.  Family will greet friends 4:00 pm – 7:00 p, Friday, February 17, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue.  Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.