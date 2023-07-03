Jesse Lee Freiburger, 41

Jesse Lee Freiburger, 41, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Bellevue, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.