Jesse Lee Freiburger, 41, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Bellevue, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 2, 2023.
Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
A Celebration of Jesse's Life for family and close friends will be 10:30 am Friday, July 7, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jesse was born March 29, 1982, the son of William and Julie (Roth) Freiburger. He graduated from Bellevue Public High School in 2000. Jesse then graduated from Loras College with a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education. He received his master’s in sports administration from American Public University and an administrative endorsement from Morningside University. Jesse has been employed by the Dubuque Community School District for the past 18 years. He started his career as a physical education teacher at Sageville Elementary, later advancing his career as a student needs facilitator at Roosevelt Middle School. Ultimately, he achieved his goal this past year of becoming the Principal at Marshall Elementary.
Jesse was an avid sports fan and especially loved cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes and Los Angeles Dodgers. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved his wife, and high school sweetheart, Heather with all his heart and his three kids were his pride and joy. Anyone that crossed paths with Jesse knew immediately what a kind, selfless, caring person he was. He had a contagious smile and the ability to make everyone feel like they were the most important person in the room.
He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his wife Heather, children Landen, Hayden and Mason; his parents, Willie and Julie Freiburger; sister Jennie (TJ) Michels; brother Jared (Traci) Freiburger; father- and mother-in-law Keith and Dena Haxmeier; brothers-in-law Jamie (Kristy) Haxmeier and Spencer Haxmeier; sister-in-law Lyndsey (Doug) Palmer; nieces and nephews Alyx (Alex), Gage, Nash and Noa Rogan, Giana and Jace Michels, Brady, Natasha, Ashlyn and Brock Freiburger, Zoey, Maddie and Miley Haxmeier, Tyler, Lauren, Harper and Aspen Palmer; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Eric Engleman and the entire Medical Associates/Mercy health care team.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Jesse's obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
