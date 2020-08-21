Jeremy Theisen, 45, of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday. August 19, 2020. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm, Sunday, August 23, 2020 also at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
The family requests everyone to wear golf attire at the visitation and funeral mass in Jeremy’s memory.
Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue - Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their You Tube Channel and on Bellevue Cable TV.
It is required to utilize masks during the visitation at the church and at the funeral mass due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
A memorial fund has been established in Jeremy’s memory, memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 if you are unable to attend services c/o Jeremy Theisen Family.
Jeremy’s family asks everyone to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.
Jeremy was born March 27, 1975, the son of Jerry and Karen (Junk) Theisen. He graduated from Bellevue Public High School in 1993. Jeremy then graduated from Loras College. He married Jenny Helbing on in the fall of 1999, together they had 6 children from this union, he then married Erica Hayward on December 21, 2019. Jeremy had a very successful 20-year career in trucking insurance with ownership in Transtar. He was a founding member and longtime lead singer of the Dingleberries. Jeremy was a wonderful father and gave his 6 children the best childhood he could’ve ever given to them. Jeremy loved spending time with his family, golfing, going out for rides on the Razor, and cooking on his Traeger Grill. Jeremy was a longtime member of the Bellevue Golf Club, winning the club championship in 2009 and 2012. He had the personality that drew people to him and was a great friend to many.
Survivors include his children, Megan (Tyler) Keuter and their son Julien, Jaelyn, Josie, Jenna, Reese, and Ray Theisen; his wife, Erica; his parents, Jerry and Karen Theisen;; siblings, Jessica Theisen and Tyler (Lisa) Theisen and their children, Livvy and Mya; his paternal grandparents, Ray and Doris Theisen; his maternal grandmother, Marcella “Babe” Junk; mother and father in-law, Sandra and Robert Hayward; aunts and uncles, Jim (Pat) Theisen, Judy (Butch) Merritt, Jeff (Trudy) Theisen, Joe (Lisa) Theisen, Jay (Jenny) Theisen, Jon (Lisa) Theisen, Steve (Elaine) Junk, Tim Junk, Kay (Dave) Konrardy, and Kim ( Thomas) Timp; his dog, Wrigley and numerous cousins and extended relatives.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Dwain Junk; aunts, Jane Junk in infancy, Kathy Lombardi, a cousin, Jaydn; and an uncle, Tim Kunkel.
