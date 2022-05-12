Jeffrey T. Sullivan, 65

Jeffrey T. Sullivan, 65 of Davenport, died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, May 5, 2022.  A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery, Hanover, Illinois. After the graveside service, a celebration of life gathering will be held 1 – 3 p.m. at nearby Chestnut Mountain Resort.  Memorials may be sent to: Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation (Wapello Reserve), P. O. Box 216, Elizabeth, IL 61028-0216.