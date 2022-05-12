Jeffrey T. Sullivan, 65 of Davenport, died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, May 5, 2022. A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery, Hanover, Illinois. After the graveside service, a celebration of life gathering will be held 1 – 3 p.m. at nearby Chestnut Mountain Resort. Memorials may be sent to: Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation (Wapello Reserve), P. O. Box 216, Elizabeth, IL 61028-0216.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 56%
- Feels Like: 85°
- Heat Index: 85°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 82°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:42:19 AM
- Sunset: 08:14:24 PM
- Dew Point: 65°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly sunny skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 84F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 11 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 10 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 10 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 92°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
Precip: 67% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 2.3 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
Precip: 75% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
Precip: 71% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7 mph
Precip: 78% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: W @ 6 mph
Precip: 59% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NW @ 6 mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
