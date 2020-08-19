Jeffrey A. “Herm” Melton, age 65 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals. In following Herm’s wishes cremation rites will be accorded. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Friday at the Pape Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 22nd at St. Irenaeus Calvary Cemetery.
Herm was born in Bellevue, Iowa on August 20, 1954, the son of Raymond and Hilda (Braun) Melton. In 1972 he graduated from Marquette High School in Bellevue. While in high school he and 4 friends formed the band “Undecided Decision”. Herm was the band’s drummer. They enjoyed playing weekends at local venues. In 1973 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Constellation as a Second-Class Electrician’s Mate. Herm was discharged on January 17, 1977. Herm married his best friend and love of his life, Sherie Clifton in Bellevue at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on August 22, 1980; sharing almost 40 years of marriage. Herm was a member of Prince of Peace Parish and the AMVETS.
Herm worked for Exelon in Cordova, IL as an Electrical Maintenance Daily Scheduler. After over 30 years of service he retired in August of 2009. He lived by the words “Every meal is a feast and every day’s a holiday”. Herm had a special knack and love for hosting legendary parties. It was always, the more the merrier. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He lived each and every day to its fullest. Times spent with his family were his happiest. He loved his family with all his heart and was so proud of his children and grandchildren.
Herm will be greatly missed and never forgotten by his wife, Sherie; 2 children, his son Grant (Leatha) Melton of Clinton and his daughter Melanie Melton (Ben) of Clinton; 5 grandchildren, Aleigha, Brooklynn, Danny, Kingston and Violet; brothers, Dan (Ann) of Bellevue, Bill (Linda) of Beloit, WI and Chuck (Andrea) of Bellevue; his brother-in-law, Michael (Diana) Clifton and his sister-in-law, Michelle (Rob) Gonzales both of Highlands Ranch, CO; several nieces, nephews and cousins and his grand-doggers; Kenzie, Kooper, Kip and Daisy. He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Maurice and Roberta Clifton and a sister-in-law, Jane Melton. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
