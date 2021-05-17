Jeanne Therese Callaghan Goetz was born March 20,1926. Died December 16,
2020, at age 94. She was born in Bellevue, IA, to Bernard F Callaghan and M Florence Rolling Callaghan. She met and married her school-aged sweetheart,
Arnold F Goetz, on September 8, 1947, in St Joseph's Church, Bellevue, IA.Arnie and Jeanne moved to Minnesota in 1951 and started their family.
In addition to being a loving mom and an excellent cook, Jeanne was a vocal soloist at the Cathedral of St Paul and at St Luke's Church. She also worked as a reading and math tutor in the St Paul and Maplewood school districts.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and all of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Dianne (David), Emily (Robert), and Thomas (Erin).
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Mary, Margaret, and Phoebe; many nieces and nephews; her sister-in-law Mary Ellen Callaghan; and her brother-inlaw James Goetz.
Special thanks to the staff of Cerenity Marian in St Paul.
Services will be held on Friday, June 4, at the Church of the Assumption, 51 West 7th St, St Paul, MN. , with visitation at 9:00 AM. Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Burial at 11:45 AM at Fort Snelling.
A luncheon at Emily's home will take place after the burial.
Memorials may be sent to Marquette High School, 502 Franklin St, Bellevue, IA, 52031.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.