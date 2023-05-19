Jeanette Doreen Wilson, age 91, of Miles, Iowa passed away peacefully at Winslow House Care Center in Marion, Iowa on May 17, 2023, near her daughter’s home. A Funeral Service will be held 11am Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church of Miles, with a visitation prior to the service from 9:30 – 11am at the Church. Burial will be in the Miles Cemetery.
