Jeanette Doreen Wilson, age 91

Jeanette Doreen Wilson, age 91

Jeanette Doreen Wilson, age 91, of Miles, Iowa passed away peacefully at Winslow House Care Center in Marion, Iowa on May 17, 2023, near her daughter’s home. A Funeral Service will be held 11am Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church of Miles, with a visitation prior to the service from 9:30 – 11am at the Church. Burial will be in the Miles Cemetery.