Jean Marie Sheehan, 66, of California, formerly of rural Bellevue, passed away on January 24, 2022 at Sonora Hospital in California after a long battle with multiple Myeloma.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 26, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek. Family will greet friends beginning at 9:30 am until Mass Time also on, Saturday. February 26, 2022 at the church. Burial will be in Church Cemetery.
Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Jean was born October 23, 1955 the daughter of Francis Elmer and May Patricia Sheehan. She attended Richland #1 Country School grades 1-4, and then 6-12th grade at Bellevue Community Schools. Jean attended Kirkwood Community College and graduated with a degree in Animal Husbandry. This led to her career in training, showing, and giving riding lessons. She was a member of The Shady Ladies, a search and rescue team that also traveled to different shows and parades, including multiple trips to the Rose Bowl. Her career led her from Iowa to Missouri to California. She also worked multiple other jobs, including janitor at Sonora High School, and most recently at Columbia Community College in California.
Jean is survived by her brothers, Larry, Mike, Tim (Sarah), and Roy (Jeannine) Sheehan; sisters, Mary (Lloyd) Koos, Nora Sheehan, and Irene (Paul) Samples; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; her dear and very best friends, Toby and Eddie; and of course her horses and her loving dogs.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Anne Sheehan.
Condolences may be mail to the family: Sheehan Family 28073 216th St. Bellevue, IA 52031
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
