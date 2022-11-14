Jean Marie Cody, age 89

Jean Marie Cody, age 89

Jean Marie Cody, age 89, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022. She was born July 20, 1933 to Orville and Marcella Roeder in Bellevue, Iowa. After graduating from high school she received her nursing degree from St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. She spent her career caring for others - first at Sister Kenny Institute and the Veterans Hospital in Minnesota then at Ayer Hospital in Massachusetts. Upon returning to Minnesota she worked at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Most of her career was at now closed St. Peter State Hospital where she was acting director of nurses for a time. She then finished her nursing career at Glen Lake Geriatic Hospital and Faribault State Hospital. In retirement she developed the Sandcastles program for children in families of divorce in cooperation with St. Michael's Church in Prior Lake. She also spent many years traveling across Minnesota with Cody Rides. 

 