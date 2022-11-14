Jean Marie Cody, age 89, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022. She was born July 20, 1933 to Orville and Marcella Roeder in Bellevue, Iowa. After graduating from high school she received her nursing degree from St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. She spent her career caring for others - first at Sister Kenny Institute and the Veterans Hospital in Minnesota then at Ayer Hospital in Massachusetts. Upon returning to Minnesota she worked at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Most of her career was at now closed St. Peter State Hospital where she was acting director of nurses for a time. She then finished her nursing career at Glen Lake Geriatic Hospital and Faribault State Hospital. In retirement she developed the Sandcastles program for children in families of divorce in cooperation with St. Michael's Church in Prior Lake. She also spent many years traveling across Minnesota with Cody Rides.
She met her husband Merritt at a young adult "Saturday Nighters" group. They were married for 67 years and had 5 children: Steve, Cheryl, Tom, and the twins Dwight and Mike.
Jean was a kind, caring, and thoughtful friend to all she met, and maintained the little sparkle in her personality over her entire life. She liked to read and sent many newspaper clippings to family with a note that typically read, "I thought you would be interested in this." When younger she was a knitting instructor and continued to knit for many years. Always an active person she was on the high school girls basketball team and enjoyed spending time outdoors. When she had arthritis in her thumb her instructions to the doctor were "just make sure I can cross country ski after this." She had a knack for choosing thoughtful gifts and books for others that were just what they needed even though they didn't know it.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents Orville and Marcella (Sally) and stepfather (Joe Gonner) and son, Tom. She is survived by her husband, Merritt, children Steve (Marcy and 4 grandchildren), Cheryl (Tim and 3 grandchildren), Ruth (widow of Tom and 2 grandchildren), Mike (and 4 grandchildren), and Dwight ( Deb and 2 grandchildren). She has 9 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Prior Lake on Friday, November 25, 2022 with visitation at 1:00 pm and Mass celebrated at 2:00 pm with Father Tom Walker. The Mass will be live-stream for those unable to attend. A reception will follow in Archangels Hall.
