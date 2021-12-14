Jean M. (Kilburg) Hoffmann, 87, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Mill Valley Care Center. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Thursday, December 16, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 9:00 am – 10:30 am, also on Thursday, December 16, 2021 prior to Mass at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Jean was born April 14, 1934, the daughter of Pete and Augusta (Puetz) Kilburg. She married Allan J. Hoffmann on June 10, 1953, he passed on April 26, 2004. Jean worked on the farm with her husband, also worked for the hot lunch at St. Joseph’s Grade School and Marquette High School, was Parish Secretary for many years at St. Joseph’s, and cooked at Bellevue Senior Center until her health declined. She enjoyed playing cards, BINGO, and everyone enjoyed her German Potato salad. Jean will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Gary (Sharon) Hoffmann of Calmus, Dale (Jan) Hoffmann of Prairie City, Randy Hoffmann of Bellevue, and Sherri (Harold) Heim of Manchester; grandchildren, Chad (Renae) Hoffmann, Cory (Tiffany) Hoffmann, Amanda (Kevin) Heims, Casey (Amanda) Hoffmann, Ashley (Fiancé Sam) Hoffmann, Danell (Andy) Steward, Dustin (Nicole) Hoffmann, Rob (Katie) Hoffmann, Deseree Horan, Jennifer (Tim) Kieffer, Candice (Josh) Richter, Mitchell (Tina) Hoffmann, Shelby (Mike) Fleming, Allan (Chelsey) Heim, and Leah (friend Josh) Heim; 32 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bernice Borman, Millie Haxmeier, Marcie Roling, Ruth Heiar, and a sister in-law, Velma Kilburg.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings and in-laws, Merlin Kilburg, LeRoy (Kathleen) Kilburg, Lucille (Sylvester “Ves”) Borman, Vivivan “Ike” Borman, Wayne Haxmeier, Glenn Roling, and Allen “Allie” Heiar; and a granddaughter, Heidi Heim.
