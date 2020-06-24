Jean Ellen (Eggers) Rockwell, 87, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 9:30 am until service time also Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Bellevue.
Funeral Services will be live broadcast on Bellevue Cable Channel 38 and will be uploaded on Saint John Devotion YouTube Channel following the services.
It is recommended to utilize masks during the visitation at the funeral home and at the funeral service and that you practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Jean’ family asks everyone to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com. If you choose to give a memorial in Jean Ellen’s memory please send it to Hachmann Funeral Home at 100 N. 6th St., Bellevue, IA 52031, c/o Jean Ellen’s Family.
Jean Ellen was born March 17, 1933 the daughter of Arthur H. and Rosella (Felderman) Eggers south of Bellevue on the family farm. She graduated from Bellevue Community High School in 1951 and still to this day has many close and dear friends from her class. Jean Ellen married Almon “Rocky” Rockwell on April 15, 1956, he passed on January 19, 1995. She worked in the family’s general store in Emeline, Iowa and in the Jackson County Clerk of Courts Office. Jean Ellen was passionate when it came to playing Canasta and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, Kevin Rockwell; 5 grandchildren, Nicole (Steve) Mooney, Ryan Elkins, Trevor (Amber) Rockwell, , Whitney (Will) Heister, and Erik (Jill) Rockwell; 7 great-grandchildren, Clara, Ella Jean, Arthur and Campbell Rockwell, Abigail Jean and Noah Heister, and Sydney Mooney; a sister in-law, Norva Beaver; close (family), Greta, Dick, Peg, and Faye; and her “Angel” Dialysis Drivers; she is also survived by Curtis Rockwell and Kendra Elkins.
Jean Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter in-law, Sandra Rockwell; a sister, Arlene (Harlan) Glaser; a sister in infancy, Virginia Mae, and an infant sister.
