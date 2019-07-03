Janiece L. Thola, 91, of Charlotte passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the Alverno Home in Clinton, Iowa.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 6 at 10:30 A.M. at the Assumption Catholic Church in Charlotte with a one hour visitation before the service. Friends may call on Friday, July 5 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Maquoketa. Burial will be held at the Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Charlotte immediately following the Funeral Mass.
Janiece was born on September 17, 1927 to Peter and Clara (Entringer) Till in rural Andrew, Iowa. She graduated from Andrew High School.
On October 26, 1950 she married Eldred A. Thola at St. John’s Catholic Church in Andrew. She was a bookkeeper for the family business and enjoyed being a wife and mother.
She was a member of the Assumption Catholic Church in Charlotte and a past member the Rosary Society. She enjoyed spending winters in Texas, playing cards, gardening, flowers and sewing. Her children and grandchildren were her everything.
Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, Eldred “Al”, children; Connie (Ron) Spitznagel of Gainesville, FL, Lois Gebben of DeBary, FL, Wayne (Margaret) Thola of Preston, eight grandchildren, one great grandchild, brothers; Lowell (Arlene) Till of Maquoketa, Eldon (Virginia) Till of Davenport and Rich (Eunice) Till of Maquoketa, sister-law Naomi Till of Springbrook and a brother-in-law Merwin Monner.
Preceding her in death were her parents, brothers Merlin and Lavern, sisters Darlene Kilburg and Shirley Monner.
Memorials may be directed to the family in her honor. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.laheys.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.