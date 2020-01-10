Janice Mary Jackson

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .A SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM CONTINUES TO IMPACT THE AREA THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING WITH MULTIPLE HAZARDS AND POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. A WINTRY MIX WILL CONTINUE THROUGH TONIGHT, PRIMARILY AS SNOW NORTHWEST OF A CEDAR RAPIDS TO DUBUQUE LINE. SOUTHEAST OF THIS LINE, RAIN, FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET WILL CHANGE TO SNOW FROM NORTHWEST TO SOUTHEAST THROUGH OVERNIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING. SEVERAL INCHES OF SLEET AND SNOW ARE EXPECTED WITH ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH POSSIBLE. NORTH WINDS FROM 20 TO 30 MPH MAY LEAD TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. A LULL IN THE PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED EARLY SATURDAY, FOLLOWED BY ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. ADDITIONAL SNOWFALL OF SEVERAL INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH BLOWING AND DRIFTING DUE TO BRISK NORTHEAST WINDS. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 7 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO THREE TENTHS OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. THE HEAVIEST SNOW AMOUNTS WILL BE NORTH OF INTERSTATE 80. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST MISSOURI, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TREE AND POWER LINE DAMAGE MAY OCCUR AS STRONG NORTH WINDS COMBINE WITH ICE ACCUMULATIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. IN ILLINOIS, GO TO WWW.GETTINGAROUNDILLINOIS.COM FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. IN IOWA, CALL 511 FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. IN MISSOURI, CALL 800-222-6400 FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. &&