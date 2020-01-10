Janice Mary Jackson
January 9, 2020
A memorial celebration for family and friends will be held on her 81st birthday, April 21, 2020.
Janice is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Delbert (Del) Jackson of Bellevue, IA; her sisters Joanne Ernst, Harlan, IA and Norma & Willard Meyer, Bellevue, IA; her children: Gerald (Gerry) & Debbie Jackson, Davisburg, MI; Christine & Jack Tott, Bellevue, IA; Sherri & Randy Grant; Colorado Springs, CO; Roger & Kelly Jackson, Bellevue, IA; Lynn & Shane Banks, Thornton, CO; Susan Wood & Donnie Lovell, Swan, IA; and Delbert (DJ) Wayne Jackson II & Bill Haynes, Oxford, England; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Alva & Marie (Mohlenhoff) Daniels: her brothers Glen Daniels and Delbert Daniels; and her sister Nancy Medinger.
Janice has lived her entire life in Bellevue, Ia. She was born April 21, 1939 living first on a farm south of Bellevue and then early in her childhood moving to a farm west of Bellevue. The farm is still in the family, now owned by her children. She and Del traveled together throughout the world. She loved bowling, working in her yard with her flowers, participating in Red Hats and was proud of her art, often displayed in the community. She loved to sew and she and Del spent many hours putting together jigsaw puzzles and playing pinochle. Most of all she loved her family and was very proud of each and every one of their accomplishments.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Pashtoon Kasi and the staff of the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at University of Iowa Hospitals and Dr. Hendrik Schultz and the staff at MercyOne Hospitals in Dubuque, Iowa.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Russel & Anne Gerdin American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 750 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, IA 52246.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.