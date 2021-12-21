Janice “Jan” (Pfeiffer) Sieverding, 87, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral Mass will be 12:00 pm, Thursday, December 23, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 9:00 am – 11:30 am, also Thursday, December 23, 2021 prior to Mass at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Jan was born March 15, 1934 in Dubuque, the daughter of George and Gertrude (Lange) Pfeiffer. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School and then attended beautician school. Jan married Lawrence Sieverding, Jr., on April 4, 1959, he passed on November 21, 2008. She was a hairdresser and then worked with her husband at Sieverding Mobil Service as a bookkeeper. Jan was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, enjoyed crafts, drawing, painting, tending to her flowers, a great cook, going to garage sales, and spending time with her family and attending family events.
Survivors include her children, Craig (Joann) Sieverding, Tracy (Pete) Saeugling, and Terry (Louann) Sieverding; grandchildren, Tyler (Kelli) Sieverding, Emily (Chad) Feller, Alex (Miranda Straw) Sieverding, Danielle (Noah) Cornelius, Brooke (Brandon Maze) Sieverding, Hannah Sieverding, and Nicholas Saeugling; 6 great-grandchildren, Caden, Kolsen, and Kynlee Sieverding, Blake Feller, Avery and Benson Cornelius; siblings, Tom (Charlotte) Pfeiffer and Terry (Bonnie) Pfeiffer; sisters and brothers in-law, Jim Sieverding, Paul Sieverding, Chuck Sieverding, Carol Armstrong, Mary (Tom) McConaghy, and Sue (Hugh) Engling; and many nieces and nephews.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son in-law, Galen Bahr; siblings and in-laws, Don (Marlys) Pfeiffer, Jean (Charles) Cole, Lois (Joseph) Neyens, Linda Sieverding, Janet McFadden, Roland Armstrong, Ruth Ann Sieverding, Janet Sieverding, Francis Sieverding, and Marcy (Bob) Engelman.
A memorial fund has been established in Jan’s memory.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.