Janice “Jan” K. Barker, 81, passed away on Friday, June 2nd, 2023 at Stonehill Care Center. Funeral Service will be 11:30 a.m., Thursday June 8th, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday June 7th, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue. Jan was born September 11, 1941, the daughter of Virgil and Delores (Fitzgerald) McCullough. She graduated from Havelock High School in Havelock, Iowa. Jan was a hair stylist for many years. Jan also sold newspaper advertisements for many years working at the Maquoketa Shopper. She made crafts, collected porcelain dolls and also enjoyed finding treasures at Goodwill and thrift stores.
Jan enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and was proud of all of them and their accomplishments. She developed a special love for watching her granddaughters dance and looked forward to upcoming recitals or shows of any kind. Everyone who knew Jan enjoyed her ‘spicy, sometimes feisty, and always fun-loving’ personality! She was a fantastic cook and the family especially enjoyed her Thanksgiving meals! She was the matriarch of the family; loved, respected, and cherished by all. We will miss her every second of every day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.