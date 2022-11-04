Janet Margaret Hingtgen, 93, died peacefully on October 28, 2022.
Janet was born April 19, 1929 in LaMotte, IA to Michael and Appolonia (Koppes) Kaiser. Janet graduated from Holy Rosary High School in LaMotte, IA in 1947.
Upon receiving her teaching certification she taught country school for three years. She married Laverne (Vern) Hingtgen in November 1950 and together they had five children. Janet was an avid golfer in both Bellevue, IA and Punta Gorda, FL. She enjoyed reading, working puzzles and playing cards.
Janet was preceded in death her husband, Laverne, in 2017. She is survived by her children: Terry (Cheri) Sarasota FL, Peggy (Todd) Hughes Clermont FL, William (Jodi) St. George UT, Daniel (Mae) Dubuque IA, and Jennifer McGill Port Charlotte FL. She had 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Betty of Dubuque IA and Grace of Hazel Green WI.
Janet's body will be cremated and a Celebration of Life and a mass will be held in November.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's honor to St. Charles Borromeo Church of Port Charlotte FL or St. Joseph's of Bellevue IA.
