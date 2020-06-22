James T. Lewis

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL IOWA AND NORTHEAST IOWA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST CENTRAL IOWA, CLINTON AND JACKSON. IN NORTHEAST IOWA, DUBUQUE. * UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 0.5 TO 1 INCH IS EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE FROM ANY THUNDERSTORMS. * HEAVY RAINFALL WILL RESULT IN FLOODING OF LOW LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS AND POTENTIAL FLASH FLOODING ON SMALLER CREEKS AND STREAMS. SIGNIFICANT RISES ON LARGER STREAMS AND RIVERS WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. MONITOR FORECASTS AND TAKE ACTION IF FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS ARE ISSUED OR FLASH FLOODING DEVELOPS. &&