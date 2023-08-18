James “Jimmy” T. McDonald, age 85

James “Jimmy” T. McDonald, age 85, of Preston, IA, passed away August 17, 2023 in his home with his family by his side.  A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Preston, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 21.  Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.