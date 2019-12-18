James J. “Jimmy” Anton, 68 of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Ennoble Manor Care Center in Dubuque surrounded by his family. Per his wishes, Private Family Services will be conducted.
Jimmy was born January 5, 1951, the son of Robert and Goldie (Versluis) Anton. He grew up in Lake Park, Iowa and moved to Bellevue in 1982. Jimmy married Sheila Michels in 1980 at Lake Tahoe at the Chapel of Love. They had three children with this union. Jimmy worked for Fred Carlson Construction for 25 years and then Schroeder Bro.’s Construction most recently. He was an avid collector of Indian Artifacts and Indian Arrow Heads. He loved watching NASCAR and spending time with family and friends. Jimmy will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him and his contagious laugh will always be remembered.
Survivors include his children; Jay Anton, Devon Anton, and Desiree Anton; a granddaughter, Vayda; his former spouse and close friend, Sheila Anton; a niece, Allison Bybee and a nephew, Bryan Anton.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Taylor Anton; siblings, Robert, Jr., Mark, and Tom Anton.
The family would like to thank all the staff, nurses and doctors at Mercy Hospital and Palative Care Team, also staff and nurses at Ennobel, Hospice of Dubuque, and Medical Associates of Bellevue.
Cards and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service c/o James Anton Family at 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
