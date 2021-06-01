James A. Roling, age 71, of Urbandale, IA, formerly of Preston, IA, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at Bickford of Urbandale. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at SS. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, in Sugar Creek, IA, with burial to follow at SS. Mary and Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will take place Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 4pm to 7pm, at Law Jones Funeral Home, in Preston, IA. Family and friends are invited to share in Jim’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
