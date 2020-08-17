Ivan “Ike” Keil, 85, of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Mill Valley Care Center. Private Family Services with burial in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial fund has been established in Ike’s memory, memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 if you are unable to attend services c/o Ike Keil Family.
Ike’s family asks everyone to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.
Ike was born July 3, 1935 in Bellevue, the son of Rickard “Dick” and Thelma Mae (Hoyt) Keil. He attended DeVry Technical School in Chicago. Ike married Janice McCauley on October 14, 1961. Ike was also an active member of the Army National Guard for 8 years. He owned and operated Keil Electric where he sold and repaired appliance for many years in Bellevue and the surrounding areas. Ike was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue, enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and tending his orchard trees. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Janice; children, Marcy (Dale) Cain, Cheryl (Stan) Drey, and Dixie Lennie; grandchildren, Lee and Caleb Cain, Julia Drey, Alicia and Keil Lennie; great-grandchildren, Aailyah, Aliva, Brenton, and Kyna; a sister, Norma Vozzla; a niece, Kemis Hoyt; and nephews, Scott Reed and Eric Axtel.
Ike was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank Mill Valley Care Center, Hospice of Jackson County, Dr. Hunter, and Pastor Paul for your care during this time.
