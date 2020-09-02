Isabelle “Izzy” Evelyn Brundage, age 95, of Sabula, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Mill Valley Care Center, Bellevue, Iowa. Visitation will be held 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., Friday September 4, 2020 at the Calvary Lutheran Church, Sabula, masks and social distancing are recommended. A graveside service will take place at 2:30 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 in Evergreen Cemetery, Sabula (bring a chair). Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com
Izzy was born January 8, 1925, the daughter of Albert and Ellen (Yappen) Mangler in Green Island, Iowa. She attended Green Island Country school and graduated from Sabula High School with the Class of 1942. On November 22, 1944, Isabelle married James “Bob” Brundage. Together they raised seven children and celebrated 61 years of marriage until Bob’s passing in 2006.
Izzy worked at the Lakeside Motel in Sabula, and washed dishes at the Sabula School. She was a hardworking, fun mom who taught her daughters to be the same. Her children remember her often saying, “you can’t be done with that already, you get back in there.” She was not only a loving mother to her children, but also their friend.
Izzy loved spending time outdoors—camping, hiking, fishing, waterskiing, and tubing. She also enjoyed babysitting, dancing, playing cards and bingo. She was a great cook and loved being a railroader’s wife, making dinner at all times.
Izzy will be dearly missed by three daughters, Sandra (Jack) Kempter, of Sabula, Tanya (Denny) Heintz of Fairfax, Virginia, and Kristi (Dan) Johnson of Sabula; 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob; three sons, Dan “Beno” Brundage 2014, Jim Brundage 1993, and Ricky Brundage 1959; one daughter, Kathy Schoenhaar 2017; a grandson, Kirk Kempter 2012; two granddaughters, Tiffany Leonard 1999 and Terri Schoenhaar 1977; and a son-in-law, Brad Leonard 1983.
