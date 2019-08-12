Isabelle A. "Isy" Stillmunkes, 87

Isabelle A. "Isy" Stillmunkes, 87, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on August

8th, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 12th, 2019 at

the Church of the Nativity with Msgr. James Miller officiating. Family and

friends gathered from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Church.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bellevue. Leonard Funeral Home &

Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.

Isy was born on July 8th, 1932 in Bellevue, Iowa the daughter of Joseph and

Helen (Steichen) Roling. She graduated from Bellevue High School and on

July 11, 1951, she married Raymond "Ray" Stillmunkes. She and Ray farmed in

Bellevue, IA and together raised seven children, Linda, Carol, Sharon, Lois,

Mark, Leta and Randy.

A loving wife for twenty-three years until Ray's passing, Isy spent the next

forty-five years dedicated to her family. Isy had a busy life; while working

hard on the farm, she always made time for others, spreading love and joy.

Her hobbies include baking, playing euchre, sewing, quilting, and sharing

time with others. She was a housewife, homemaker, and self-employed seamstress.

Isy is survived by her children Linda (Merl) Heitkamp, Carol (Bill)

Ihrig, Sharon (Gary) Hoffmann, Lois Stillmunkes, Mark Stillmunkes

(significant other, Karla), Leta (Phil) Wallace and daughter-in-law Renee

Stillmunkes, twenty-one grandchildren, and twenty-eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray, son Randy, and twelve siblings.

In lieu of flowers, an Isabelle Stillmunkes memorial fund will be

established.

Thank you to Mercy Hospital, Luther Manor (Grand Meadows), and Hospice of Dubuque staff who provided loving care in her final days.