Isabelle A. "Isy" Stillmunkes, 87, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on August
8th, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 12th, 2019 at
the Church of the Nativity with Msgr. James Miller officiating. Family and
friends gathered from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Church.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bellevue. Leonard Funeral Home &
Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
Isy was born on July 8th, 1932 in Bellevue, Iowa the daughter of Joseph and
Helen (Steichen) Roling. She graduated from Bellevue High School and on
July 11, 1951, she married Raymond "Ray" Stillmunkes. She and Ray farmed in
Bellevue, IA and together raised seven children, Linda, Carol, Sharon, Lois,
Mark, Leta and Randy.
A loving wife for twenty-three years until Ray's passing, Isy spent the next
forty-five years dedicated to her family. Isy had a busy life; while working
hard on the farm, she always made time for others, spreading love and joy.
Her hobbies include baking, playing euchre, sewing, quilting, and sharing
time with others. She was a housewife, homemaker, and self-employed seamstress.
Isy is survived by her children Linda (Merl) Heitkamp, Carol (Bill)
Ihrig, Sharon (Gary) Hoffmann, Lois Stillmunkes, Mark Stillmunkes
(significant other, Karla), Leta (Phil) Wallace and daughter-in-law Renee
Stillmunkes, twenty-one grandchildren, and twenty-eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray, son Randy, and twelve siblings.
In lieu of flowers, an Isabelle Stillmunkes memorial fund will be
established.
Thank you to Mercy Hospital, Luther Manor (Grand Meadows), and Hospice of Dubuque staff who provided loving care in her final days.
