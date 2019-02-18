Howard A. Miller, 82 of Sterling (formerly of Bellevue), died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
Howard was born on August 29, 1936 in Sheboygan Falls, WI, the son of Edgar and Mary (Grooms) Miller. He was a United States Army Veteran and served our country during the Korean War. Howard married Audrey Schomann on May 6, 1955 in Wausau, WI. He worked for many years and retired from Thompson Steel in Franklin Park, IL. He was a member of the Rock Falls American Legion and the Brothers Motorcycle Club.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Audrey; four children, Beverly (Gene) Kramer of Waukesha, WI, Howard (Carmela) Miller, Jr of Melrose Park, IL, Brenda Rathje of Bonita Springs, FL and Teresa Fletcher of Bellevue, IA; one sister, Marilyn (Levine) Wetley; one brother, Philip (Carol) Miller; many grandchildren and great grandchildren, Holly (Mike), Becky,Renee (Travis), Cassidy, Brandon, Ceyde, Rikki, Melissa (Dave), Izaak, Kaitlon, Mitch (Ina), Max, Julia, Tim (Martha), Charlie, Rosie, Benjamin, Amanda (Omar), May, Cash, Blas, Aaron, Ellen, Hannah, Colin, Christina, Jocelyn, Amelia, Sarah, Mason and Croix.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Edgar Miller, Jr. and William Miller.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Firehouse Ministries of God Church in Sterling with Reverend Brian Tribley officiating. Arrangements were completed with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls. For online condolences, please visit: www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
