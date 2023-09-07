Hillary Marie Lynch, 42

Hillary Marie Lynch, 42, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away on Sept. 4, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at St. Lawrence Church Otter Creek with Fr. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery South Garryowen.