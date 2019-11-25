Henry Clay Pemberton Jr., age 85 of Bellevue, Iowa, Passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Jackson County Regional Health Center, Maquoketa, Iowa. Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Henry was born December 4, 1933 In Bellevue. He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1951 and went on to the University Of Iowa where he joined the ROTC and went into the Air Force as an officer and became a pilot. After leaving the Air Force he sold insurance for a short time and then bought a semi with his brother which they drove for about ten years. After he tired of driving he worked as a commercial fisherman until he retired in 2008. He was also a proud member of the Masons.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com
Henry will be dearly missed by his wife of 52 years, Jeanne; a daughter Shari (John) Williams; four grandsons, Shannon (Chelsea), Shawn, Shayn, and Shelby; and a great granddaughter, Haisley. Henry is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Clay Sr. and Evelyn (Beck) Pemberton, and brother Richard.
