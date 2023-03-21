Henry C. Nolting, 87, of Preston, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Green Island Congregational Church. Family will greet friends 9:30 am until service time also Saturday at the church. Burial with Military Honors Conducted by Preston American Legion Post #602 will be in Hazen Cemetery.
Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Henry was born May 26, 1935 in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Henry and Avelda (Clark) Nolting. He graduated from Preston High School in 1953 and then served his country in the US Army 1954-1957. Henry married Karen Teeple on September 13, 1959 at the Green Island Congregational Church, she passed December 28, 2004. They raised two children, Dwain and Diann.
Henry was a true farmer from a early age and farmed his entire life. He also held various odd jobs over the years, including Ralston Purina, Swiss Colony, and Eberhart Farm Center. Henry lived in the Preston area his entire life and was an avid supporter of his local businesses. His family would like to thank them for treating him so kindly. Henry enjoyed socializing, supervising, and cruising Jackson County.
Survivors include his daughter, Diann Nolting of Preston; grandchildren, Kevin, Katie, and Tomi Jo; a great-grand daughter, Nora; a brother, Roger Nolting, and a sister, Janet Hehr.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Dwain Nolting; an infant brother, Dwain, and a sister Carolyn.
A memorial fund has been established in Henry’s memory.
