Henry C. Nolting, 87

Henry C. Nolting, 87, of Preston, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023.  Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Green Island Congregational Church.  Family will greet friends 9:30 am until service time also Saturday at the church.  Burial with Military Honors Conducted by Preston American Legion Post #602 will be in Hazen Cemetery.

Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.