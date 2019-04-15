Helene “Lene” (Sedlak) Hutchcroft, 89 of Bellevue, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.
Funeral Mass will be 11:30 am, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends from 10:00 am until service time on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Helene always loved bright colors. PLEASE wear something bright to her services in her memory.
Helene was born, February 18, 1930 in Germany, the daughter of Karl and Anna (Fischer) Sedlak. She married Robert Hutchcroft on August 1, 1953 in Germany; he passed on February 20, 2016. Helene’s children were the most important thing in her life. She worked on a farm as a young child, and enjoyed all sports, especially, snow skiing, and soccer. Helene was one of the first telemarketers for over the phone selling of windows and siding. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Helene will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Monika (Jeff) Hilleary, of Sedona, Arizona, Bob (Deb) of Bellevue, John (Kris) of Davenport, Jim (Norma) of Maplewood, Minnesota, and Maneka (Jesse) Bryant of Bellevue; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a sister, Elizabeth Greesbower.
Helene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her sister, Inge.
A very special “THANK YOU” to Hospice of Dubuque for care of our mother, and another special “THANKS” to Roger Roe for his kindness and helpfulness to Mom. We also, thank each other as a family for the wonderful collaborative efforts in caring for mom at home.
A memorial fund has been established in Helene’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
