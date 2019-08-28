Helen M. Andersen, age 93, longtime resident of Miles, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Mercy Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa. A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Miles First United Presbyterian Church, Miles, Iowa. Burial will take place in Miles Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Friday, prior to the service at the Church. Family and friends are invited to share in Helen’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 95%
- Feels Like: 55°
- Heat Index: 55°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 55°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:23:52 AM
- Sunset: 07:40:42 PM
- Dew Point: 54°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High around 75F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
