Helen M. Andersen, age 93, longtime resident of Miles, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Mercy Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa. A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Miles First United Presbyterian Church, Miles, Iowa. Burial will take place in Miles Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Friday, prior to the service at the Church. Family and friends are invited to share in Helen’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.