A Celebration of Life Service for Heidi McNeil, age 89, of rural Preston will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Preston, Iowa. Heidi passed away on November 9, 2020, with her loving husband Archie at her side. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with the Service at 1:00 PM. Light lunch will follow in the church basement. The family invites all friends, neighbors and others to attend.