Harry E. Rubel, Jr., 85, of Otter Creek, IA, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, two days shy of his 86th birthday.
His Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St, Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek. A visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29 at Dawson Funeral Services, Maquoketa. Burial will at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Otter Creek. Due to COVID restrictions, the family asks that masks be worn and that you respect social distancing requirements.
Harry was born October 29, 1934 in Sugar Creek, the son of Harry Sr. and Margaret (Schmidt) Rubel. On April 9, 1953 he married Eloise Eckelberg, the love of his life. They farmed, owned businesses, and raised their family in the Otter Creek area. Many life-long friendships were made at Happy Harry’s Otter Creek Station. Harry was a hard worker who always made time to enjoy his family and outdoor sports and activities. He had a unique way of making each of his children and grandchildren feel as if they were his favorite. He will be missed dearly by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Eloise, his six children Debra (Wayne) Marcus, Brenda Snyder (John Connole), Rick (Cathy) Rubel, Lisa (Ray “Bouck”) Gottschalk, Wendy (Jerry) Westemeyer, and Jason (Maggie) Rubel, along with 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. He is also survived by his sister Karen (Dick) Davison.
He is preceded in death by his parents Harry Sr. and Margaret Rubel, his great grandson Matthew Reuss, and his sisters Donna (Clifford “Bud”) Merrick, Saverna (Gerald) Sieverding, and Lavonne (Earl) Stevens.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of Harry’s fishing, snowmobiling and 4-wheeling friends.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorials for the St. Lawrence Church Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.