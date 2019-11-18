Hannah R. Ruggeberg, 20, of Bellevue and her expecting little angel boy Kashton, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident. Funeral Services will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will be one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Bellevue.
Hannah was born October 22, 1999 in Finley Hospital in Dubuque, the daughter of Jessica Ruggeberg and Orlando Guzman. She most recently worked for Focus in Dubuque as a customer call agent. Hannah enjoyed listening to music, she was proud of her body art, spending time on the river, and watching the Green Bay Packers. She loved spending time with friends and family and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her mother, Jessica Ruggeberg; her father, Orlando Guzman; siblings, Olivia and Ella; her maternal grandparents, John and Jill Ruggeberg; her paternal grandparents, Orlando and Anna Guzman; aunts and uncles, Travis and Kelsey Ruggeberg, Eric and Liz Ruggeberg; cousins, Carter and Griffin; and numerous other relatives.
Hannah was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal great grandparents; Ralph and Marjorie Ruggeberg, and Lavern "Lefty" and Shirley Keil, great uncle's David Ruggeberg, Ronald Ruggeberg, and Wayne Scheckel, great aunt Phyllis Turnis, and cousins Scott Ruggeberg and Miranda Scheckel.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Hannah’s memory.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Hannah's memory.
