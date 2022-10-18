Gregg T. O'Bryant Sr., age 61

Gregg T. O'Bryant Sr., age 61

Gregg T. O'Bryant Sr., age 61, of Sabula, IA, passed away Saturday, October 15. A celebration of Gregg's life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at the Law Jones Funeral Home in Preston, IA.