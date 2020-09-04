Greg F. Ernst, 83, of Bellevue, passed away at home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 8:30 am – 10:00 am, also on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.
Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue - Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their You Tube Channel and on Bellevue Cable TV.
It is recommended to utilize masks during the visitation at the funeral home and at the funeral mass due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers and gifts a memorial fund has been established in Greg’s memory, memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 if you are unable to attend services c/o Greg Ernst Family.
Greg’s family asks everyone to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.
Greg was born December 5, 1936 in Bellevue, the son of Joseph and Josephine (Ries) Ernst. He served his county in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Greg married Patricia Kilburg on November 29, 1969 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Andrew. His passion was farming, playing cards, and raising Black Angus cows. Greg was strong in his faith and thought a lot of his nieces and nephews. He was a longtime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Bellevue American Legion Post #273.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia; siblings, Herbert (Joanne) Ernst, and Mary Lou Griebel; brothers and sisters in-law, Olivia Ernst, Frieda Ernst, Leanna Sieverding, Lillian (Albert “Bud”) Knake, Mary Anna Sprank, Rosemary Roling, Mary Lee Kilburg, Larry (Julie) Kilburg, and Betty (Duane) Ernst; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents; siblings and in-laws, Harold (Ann) Ernst, Carl Ernst, Joseph (Shirley) Ernst, Norbert (Mary) Ernst, Algean Ernst, Alice (Lavern) Weinschenk, Marvin “Jim” (Mary Joan) Ernst, Donald Ernst, Lawrence Griebel, Jr., Orville (Ivis) Kilburg, Eldon Sieverding, Peter Sprank, Orville Roling, Cletus Kilburg, and Sylvester “Jim” Kilburg.
