Glenna Kueter, 88, of Dubuque, Iowa formerly of Springbrook, Iowa passed away on August 12th, 2021 in Dubuque.
A memorial mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at St. Joseph Church in Bellevue, Iowa. The mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue – Saint Peter and Paul Springbrook Facebook page along with their YouTube Channel and Bellevue Cable TV. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa assisted the family.
Glenna was born on May 31, 1933, in Springbrook, Iowa the daughter of George and Alverda (Scheckel) Gonner. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in Bellevue in 1951. On April 16, 1955, she married Mark Kueter in Springbrook. He preceded her in death on January 27, 2017; they were married for 61 years.
She worked for Clinton Engines in Maquoketa, Iowa and Ensign Coil in Bellevue, Iowa.
Glenna valued her heritage in Springbrook, Iowa, mainly her family identity and involvement with the Gonner Store. Family made Glenna happy along with music and dancing; “put a nickel in the jukebox for her.”
She is survived by three children: Cindy (Dan) Loney, of Dubuque, IA; Angie (Jeff) Carton, of Centennial, CO, and Ted Kueter, of Bettendorf, Iowa. Three granddaughters Samantha (Austin) Diedrich, Emily Kueter and Lexus Carton; one great granddaughter Lucy Diedrich; sisters-in-law Joan (Russ) Schilling, Judy Koelker, Betty Gonner, and Karen Gonner; brothers-in-law Jim Cloos and Tom Crouch; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Glenna was preceded in death by her husband Mark Kueter; her parents; siblings: Kate Cloos, Norma Crouch, Lloyd Gonner, Milton Gonner, Merlin Gonner and David Gonner.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque especially Becky, Amber and Stacy, to Dr. Mark Hermann, Tony and his staff along with the staff of Bethany Home for all their wonderful care and kindness they gave to Glenna. Please pray to find a cure for cancer.
In lieu of flowers a Glenna Kueter memorial fund will be established.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.