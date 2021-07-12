Glenn P. Steines, 89, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, July 09, 2021 at Mill Valley Care Center. Private Funeral Services with burial in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery will be conducted.
Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Glenn was born December 9, 1931 in rural Bellevue, the son of Peter and Kathryn (Schmidt) Steines. Glenn was a farmer, welder, machinist and owned and operated Central Resale in Dubuque. He enjoyed antique tractors, working on small engines, and could fix about anything.
Survivors include his children, Richard “Dick” (Marcia) Steines, James (Laurie) Steines, Barbara Ries, Joyce Davids, Ruth (Larry) Putman, Brenda (Terry) Bronson, and Linda (Joey) Michels; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; sons in-law, Robert “Bobby” Ries and Robert Davids; a grandson, Douglas Ries; siblings, Walter (Grace) Steines, Norman (Alverda) Steines, Orville (Mary) Steines, Eugene Steines, and LaVonne (Brad) Perkins.
