Glenn Clarence Hansen, 84 of Bellevue, passed away on, Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm. Private Family Graveside Services will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Bellevue.
Glenn was born on July 5, 1935 in Balltown, Iowa, son of William and Romualda “Mollie” (Bleile) Hansen. He began farming at a very young age when his father passed away and he was called to take over the family farm and help raise his siblings.
He married Rita Kirchberg of Kieler, Wisconsin on June 14, 1957 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler. They started their married life dairy farming in Sabula, Iowa and then moved to Bellevue, Iowa where he continued dairy farming until his retirement in 1995. He was an award-winning dairy farmer in Jackson County winning numerous awards for herd management and also for farm management/crop rotation. Upon his retirement, he worked in maintenance for Mill Valley Care Center for many years.
His greatest accomplishments though, were his strong love for his family and for honesty and integrity. He will be deeply missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Rita; children, Kevin (Julie) Hansen and Karen (Daniel) Ploessl, all of Bellevue, Kelly (Scott) Siegel and Kurt (Lori) Hansen, both of DeWitt, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Mike, Megan, Samuel, Jessica, Matthew, Katelyn, Colin, Jacob, and Cory; six great grandchildren, Stacy, Wyatt, Connor, Micah, Emmitt, and Paisley, two brothers, Virgil (Melita) Hansen and William Hansen of Maquoketa; four sisters, Evelyn (Vince) Decker, Darla Kay (Louis) Decker of Zwingle, Mary Young and Pam LaPrell of Dubuque; and sister in-law, Veronica Hansen and brother in-law Ray Owens; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother in-law, Michael and Barbara Kirchberg; siblings, Celestine “Pete” Hansen, Linda (Bernie) Andrews; in-laws, Bob (Vivian) Vondran, Orin (Edna) Lenstra, Barbara June Owens, John LaPrell, and Dennis Young
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Mill Valley Care Center, Hospice of Dubuque, especially, Amy and Peggy.
