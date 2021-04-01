Glenn A. Heim, 81, of Northampton, Massachusetts, died from complications of Parkinson’s disease on March 20,2021. A native Iowan, he had lived in Northampton for the past 20 years.
Glenn was born on the family farm just west of Bellevue on October 7, 1939, the second of five children to Omer and Cornella (Sturm) Heim. He grew up there and attended country school Richland No. 8. In 1957, upon completion of high school at St. Joseph’s in Bellevue, Glenn left Iowa for the Cleveland Institute of Art.
After graduation, Glenn went to work for Ford Motor Company as a designer. He left Ford and obtained a Master of Fine Arts degree from St. Thomas University in Houston, TX. While there, he designed and executed the creation of a chapel for the university. He also attended Yale University to study architecture. Glenn also spent time in Europe and Pennsylvania where he designed high end furniture.
Glenn spent 30 years in downtown Manhattan in New York City where he helped pioneer the artist loft movement. During this period, he did furniture design, cabinet building and oil painting.
Upon retirement to Northampton, Glenn remodeled a condo to his tastes and resumed painting and traveling. His paintings have been shown at the gallery of Lawrence Markey in San Antonio, Texas.
Surviving are his sisters Bonnie (Joseph) Long of Guthrie, Oklahoma, Faye (Gary) Giesemann of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin and Darcie (Ken) Maurer of Manitou Springs, Colorado and his brother, David (Anne) of Marion, Iowa.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents Albert and Rose Beeler Heim and Henry and Cora Weinschenk Sturm; aunts and uncles Elinor and Roger Cheney, Leora and Floyd Scholtes, Betty and Julian Sturm and Mildred and John (Jack) Blitgen; brother-in-law Joseph Long and a number of cousins.
Glenn will be missed by many long-term friends in Northampton and across the country.
