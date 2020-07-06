Gilbert Alvin “Gil” Ludwig 81 of LaMotte passed away Friday July 3, 2020 at home following a sudden illness.
Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday July 8, 2020 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Bellevue with Fr. Dennis Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery in LaMotte. The services will be live streamed on the church’s web site, on Facebook and through the Bellevue Cable Network. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road in Dubuque is in charge of arrangements.
Gil was born on November 4, 1938 in rural LaMotte the son of George and Laurina (Haiar) Ludwig. He grew up and worked on the family farm his entire life, slowing down to partial retirement in 2005. He was an old school farmer who did with very little in life. He served in the Iowa Army National Guard and later in the Reserves. He had a great love of baseball and was a great fan of the Braves. He had a great memory and could give out facts on baseball and other events that amazed everyone who knew him. He also was a member of the LaMotte/Key West Knights of Columbus Council #4236.
He is survived by his two sisters Rita (John) Hickson of Dubuque and Grace Ernst of Decorah, two nieces and 5 nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and sister-in-law Paul and Barb Ludwig, and brothers-in-law Robert Dunne and Robert Ernst.
Memorials will be used for masses and may be sent to the funeral home or to Saint Joseph Church in Bellevue.
