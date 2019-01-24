Weather Alert

...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW THROUGH EARLY EVENING AND DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING... .NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING TO 40 MPH WILL CREATE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW THROUGH EARLY EVENING. PERIODS OF NEAR WHITEOUT CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE IN RURAL AREAS. EXPECT DRIFTING SNOW AND SLICK ROADS. THE STRONG WINDS AND FALLING TEMPERATURES WILL CREATE WIND CHILLS OF 15 TO 25 BELOW ZERO THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON. FOR TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING, THE WINDS WILL DIMINISH BUT BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES WILL SETTLE IN ACROSS THE AREA. WIND CHILLS BETWEEN 20 TO 35 BELOW ZERO ARE EXPECTED, WITH THE COLDEST CONDITIONS ALONG AND NORTH OF INTERSTATE 80. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW AND SLICK ROADS. DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL IOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FOR THE WIND CHILL WARNING, FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY. FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE QUICKLY ON EXPOSED SKIN PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL WARNING MEANS THE COMBINATION OF VERY COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL CREATE DANGEROUSLY LOW WIND CHILL VALUES. FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR QUICKLY AND EVEN HYPOTHERMIA OR DEATH IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/QUADCITIES &&