Gertrude M. Kelley, 92 of Sheffield and formerly of Rockwell and Dougherty, died Friday (January 18, 2019) at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday (January 23, 2019) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm Street, Rockwell, with the Rev. John Gossman as Celebrant. Burial followed in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Dougherty.
Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Gertrude’s name in care of her family.
Gertrude Margaret Ermer was born on October 7, 1926 in Kingsley, Iowa the daughter of August and Margaret (Peschel) Ermer. She was one of nine children born unto her parents. She attended and graduated from Sheffield High School among the class of 1944. Following her graduation Gertrude taught rural school near Thornton for a year before enrolling at Iowa State Teacher’s College in Cedar Falls where she obtained her 2-year elementary degree. She taught for 5 years.
On September 1, 1951 Gertrude was united in marriage to Melvin Kelley at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockwell. Together they resided on a farm near Dougherty for 50 years until their retirement when they moved to Rockwell. Melvin and Gert had eight children, 23 grandchildren, and 37 great grandchildren.
In her free time Gertrude enjoyed being an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Ladies, the Domestic Club, the Legion Auxiliary, the book club, and the Birthday Club. She was also a member of many card groups throughout the years and enjoyed gardening, reading, sewing, and quilting. Her greatest love was being with her family and friends. Gertrude was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church; she especially enjoyed attending daily Mass.
Those grateful in sharing in her life are her children, Mike (Kim) Kelley, Huntsville, AL, Mary (Randy) Rubel, Bellevue, Kathy (Roger) Muehe, Murfreesboro, TN, Sue (Dave) Marchand, Glenville, GA; Patty (Scott) Schlorholtz, Roland, David (Debbie) Kelley, Sheffield, Tom (Jane) Kelley, Cedar Rapids, Mark (Sheila) Kelley, Platteville, WI; 23 grandchildren; and 37 great grandchildren; siblings, Clarence (Jeanette) Ermer, Floyd (Marilyn) Ermer, Bob (Marilyn) Ermer, Jim (Carol) Ermer, and Eunice Bamrick; as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; parents, August and Margaret; and brothers, Herbert, Richard, and George Ermer.
