Gerard T. Wanzek, age 75, of Preston, IA, passed away in his home on Saturday, October 17, 2020. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sugar Creek, IA, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 11am. Visitation will take place from 9am to 11am, at the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share in Gerard’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.