Geraldine L. (Grant) Nolting, 91, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Mill Valley Care Center.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 9:00 am until services at the church also on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Burial will be in the First Presbyterian Cemetery in Bellevue. Eastern Star Services will be prior to visitation at the church.
Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Geraldine was born October 31, 1930, the daughter of J. Clifford and Mavis (Reed) Grant. She graduated from Preston High School in 1948. Geraldine married Loren A. Nolting on August 22, 1950, he passed on January 8, 2017. She was a homemaker and worked at the First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue. Geraldine and her husband raised chickens and was involved in egg production, donating eggs for many years for the church’s Sunrise Easter Breakfast. She was a member of the Bellevue First Presbyterian Church and taught Sunday School and Youth Fellowship for 13 years and also helped quilters at church, active in Eastern Star for 70 plus years serving as Grand Rep, a member of the Daughters Of the Nile, and was a member of the Preston Garden Club for many years, enjoying growing Gladiolas. Geraldine was also active in the 4-H food committee, Boy Scouts Den Mother, and Girl Scout Leader. She loved making things on her knitting machine and made many quilts over the years and enjoyed sharing them with her family. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Dennis (Vicki) Nolting, Cheryl (Dale) Horan, Dean (Doris) Nolting, and Cindy (Dan) Christoffel; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gerald (Marvel) Grant; and numerous nieces and nephews; and extended relatives.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a grandson, Ryan Horan; a daughter in-law, Colleen Nolting; siblings, Verana (Robert) Johnson, and an infant brother, Little John; brothers in-law, John (Christine) and Wayne (Arlene) Nolting.
A memorial fund has been established in Geraldine’s memory.
