Gerald A. Fuegen, 92

Gerald A. Fuegen, 92

Gerald A. Fuegen, 92, of Maquoketa passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 16, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

His funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 24 from 9:00 – 11:00 prior to mass at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Springbrook. Dawson Funeral Services of Maquoketa is caring for the family.