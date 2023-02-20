Gerald A. Fuegen, 92, of Maquoketa passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 16, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
His funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 24 from 9:00 – 11:00 prior to mass at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Springbrook. Dawson Funeral Services of Maquoketa is caring for the family.
Gerald was born February 1, 1931 near Sugar Creek, in Clinton County, to Leo and Josephine (Banowetz) Fuegen. He faithfully and honorably served in the United States Army from 1954-1956. He was an MP guard at the Panama Canal. On April 26, 1958 he was united in marriage to Shirley Gerardy at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook. He worked at Clinton Engines during his early years and farmed with his wife Shirley. Jerry was a proud veteran, and truly enjoyed attending the Honor Flight in 2013. He loved to travel and toured many countries over his years. He loved to go to dances with his wife, and enjoyed a farm sale every now and then with his friends, or brothers and nephew. He also loved golfing, playing cards, fishing and camping with his family and friends. He especially loved to drive his JD lawn mowers, mowing the grass or blowing snow when needed. That was the farmer in him. His favorite new “toy” was his scooter that he loved to drive around his yard and neighborhood. His family was extremely important to him, and he cherished his time with his kids, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children; Debra (Dale) Stillmunkes of rural Springbrook, Cheryl (Mike Current) Nemmers of Maquoketa, Jane (Rusty) Swanson of Tulsa, OK, Joni (Loras) Kilburg, of Kieler, WI, Bonnie (Rick) Hingtgen, of St. John, IN, Kathy (Mark) Mueller of Bellevue, Gerald Fuegen Jr. of Dubuque. Eleven Grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a sister Viola (Don) Kilburg of Maquoketa, and a brother Duane (Pat) Fuegen of rural Charlotte, and a sister-in-law Madonna Fuegen and brother-in-law Arlin Kilburg, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Shirley, a special friend Bernice Watters, two sisters; Catherine (Vern) Elsner, Bernice Kilburg and two brothers; George Fuegen, Clarence (Margaret) Fuegen.
