George Mark “Bub” Phillips

George Mark “Bub” Phillips passed away at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA, from complications following a stroke.  A visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, from 12pm-2pm, at Law Jones Funeral Home, in Savanna, IL.  Inurnment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, in Sabula, IA. Following the burial, a celebration of life gathering will be held at the Sabula VFW.  Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) or a charity of your liking.