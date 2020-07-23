George Mark “Bub” Phillips passed away at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA, from complications following a stroke. A visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, from 12pm-2pm, at Law Jones Funeral Home, in Savanna, IL. Inurnment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, in Sabula, IA. Following the burial, a celebration of life gathering will be held at the Sabula VFW. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) or a charity of your liking.
