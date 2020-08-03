George L. Wagner, 93, of Bellevue, passed away on July 31, 2020 at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque. Public graveside services will be held on Friday, August 14th. , 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273.
George was born July 29, 1927, in rural Bellevue, Iowa, the older child of Louis and Clara (Felderman) Wagner. He was very affable and had a warm endearing smile with a twinkle in his eye.
In his younger days, George enjoyed playing cards, roller skating, and dancing.
He served his country in the US Army during World War II. George was a tool and die maker by trade. He held many positions at the Savanna Army Depot attaining the position of Chief, Ammunition Peculiar Equipment Fabrication Branch. He retired in July 1982. After retiring, mixed in with spending time on his farm, he enjoyed many years as a tour bus driver and commercial vehicle delivery driver. He especially enjoyed delivering Winnebago Motorhomes all over the country.
Survivors include first cousins Marjorie Jury, Rogers, MN, Eugene Wagner, Maquoketa, IA, Jeanette Ilg, Dewitt, IA and Orville Wagner, Delmar, IA.
Also left to honor his memory are longtime special friend and companion, Janet Clark, Rockford, IL, longtime friend and caregiver, Edna Tucker, and special friend Cindy Fuller, both of Dubuque, IA.
George was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ruth E. Wagner.
Masks and social distancing are required.
Local arrangements are entrusted to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Online condolences may be left in George’s memory at hachmannfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.