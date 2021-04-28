George H. Hinke, 93

George H. Hinke, 93, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Mill Valley Care Center.  Memorial Service will be 12:00 pm, Saturday, May 22, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue.  Family will greet friends 10:30 am – 11:45 am, also on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the church prior to services.  Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Bellevue.

Local arrangements entrusted at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.