George H. Hinke, 93, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Mill Valley Care Center. Graveside Services will be at a later date. Complete arrangements are pending at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 63%
- Feels Like: -12°
- Heat Index: 4°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: -12°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:57:29 AM
- Sunset: 05:34:54 PM
- Dew Point: -6°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Snow showers. Low near 0F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tonight
Snow showers. Low near 0F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...Light Snow Creating Slippery Conditions in Some Areas... Light snow will continue into the late evening, primarily south of a line from Anamosa, to La Motte, to Galena and Apple River Canyon. Accumulations will vary from a dusting, to upwards of an inch or two in some locations near Highway 30 along and east of the Mississippi River where the snow may be moderate in intensity at times. The snow and very cold temperatures will make for slippery travel conditions. If driving, please slow down and give yourself plenty of braking distance.
Weather Alert
...Accumulating Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Tonight... .A storm system will continue to bring accumulating snow to the area into the overnight before tapering off. Many areas will likely receive 1 to 3 inches of accumulation, with higher amounts of 4 to 5 inches possible south and east of a line from Sterling, Illinois to Moline, Illinois to Kahoka, Missouri. North winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow, along with wind chills of 15 below to 30 below zero at times tonight. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 58% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: -12°
Heat Index: 4°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: N @ 10mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: -12°
Heat Index: 3°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.91 mi
Wind: N @ 10mph
Precip: 46% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: -12°
Heat Index: 3°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.1 mi
Wind: N @ 10mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: -12°
Heat Index: 3°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.1 mi
Wind: N @ 10mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: -12°
Heat Index: 3°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.6 mi
Wind: N @ 10mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: -12°
Heat Index: 3°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: N @ 9mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: -11°
Heat Index: 3°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: -12°
Heat Index: 1°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: -12°
Heat Index: 1°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: -11°
Heat Index: 2°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 8mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: -9°
Heat Index: 4°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: -5°
Heat Index: 7°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
