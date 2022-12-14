Gene A. Ronnfeldt “Geno," age 75, of Maquoketa, Iowa, previously of Miles, Iowa, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at Timber City Wellness and Rehab (formerly known as Crestridge Care Center, Maquoketa). A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, December 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Preston, Iowa. Burial will be in the Miles Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to Mass, from 9 to 10:45 a.m.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 92%
- Feels Like: 16°
- Heat Index: 28°
- Wind: 17 mph
- Wind Chill: 16°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:23:51 AM
- Sunset: 04:29:55 PM
- Dew Point: 26°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Tonight
A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 17 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 16 mph
Precip: 47% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 15 mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.2 mi
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 14 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 14 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bakery coming to Bellevue
- Zachary D. Woods, 30
- State of Iowa addresses allegations at Glenwood Resource Center
- Illinois pension debt grows to $139.7 billion
- Years Ago
- Bellevue boys top Galena, Monticello and Camanche
- School Board approves petition language for new elementary
- Janet Rae Powers, 76
- Theisen inducted into Knights of Columbus Hall of Fame
- The party’s over in Iowa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.