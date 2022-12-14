Gene A. Ronnfeldt “Geno," age 75

Gene A. Ronnfeldt “Geno," age 75, of Maquoketa, Iowa, previously of Miles, Iowa, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at Timber City Wellness and Rehab (formerly known as Crestridge Care Center, Maquoketa). A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, December 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Preston, Iowa. Burial will be in the Miles Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to Mass, from 9 to 10:45 a.m.